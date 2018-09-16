4,388 CCTVs installed in Delhi for women safety: Police tells High Court

The police have informed the Delhi High Court that 4,388 CCTVs have been installed in vulnerable areas of the national capital to ensure safety and security of women.

In an affidavit filed on Friday before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V Kameswar Rao, the police also informed the court that self-defence training was being imparted to the women to empower them.

The police gave the information in response of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by some lawyers after a few women complained about “urine and semen-filled” balloons allegedly being hurled at them in and around North Campus of Delhi University.

The cops informed the bench that the case was marked as “untraced” as the “complainant did not cooperate” in the investigation. They also said that even the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) did not find any trace of semen on her clothes.

On the other incident, the police said that one person was arrested. However, he was let off on bail. On May16, the court had directed the police to mention the status regarding the installation of CCTV cameras in the city.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 03:58 IST