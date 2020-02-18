43 days on, cops yet to make any arrest in JNU attack case

delhi

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 21:22 IST

Forty-three days after a mob carrying rods, sticks and sledgehammers entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and assaulted students and teachers, the special investigation team (SIT) of the Delhi Police is yet to arrest a single person.

The Delhi Police had constituted a SIT to probe the case after the attack on students triggered widespread protests.

On Tuesday, most students said while police have filed the charge sheet in the clashes at Jamia Millia Islamia and arrested several persons, there is little development in the January 5 mob attack case on the JNU campus.

An armed masked woman, who was caught on tape threatening students, was identified as a student of Delhi university and a member of the RSS-affiliated ABVP, but she is yet to join the investigation. The video clip of the woman was widely circulated on social media in the days following the violence.

A mid-level police officer, who did not wish to be named, said the Delhi Police may file a charge sheet in the JNU case without arresting any student. “There are chances that a charge sheet may be filed next week. The SIT may not arrest anyone because all accused persons in the three FIRs are students. They are from different parties. The SIT may present their case in the charge sheet and let the court make a call,” the officer said.

JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon said the inaction of police is “proof” of their (police’s) involvement in the incident. “The police have been caught on camera attacking students in the Jamia library and that’s why they have shown this promptness in taking action in the incident. But in JNU’s case, they acted like mute spectators and allowed goons to enter our campus. That’s why they are delaying action in the case,” he said.

But another officer from the crime branch said the SIT has recorded the statement of many witnesses, including students and security personnel. The officer said they have sent the cellphone footage and other evidence to the forensic laboratory and the report may take time .

There was no response from deputy commissioner of police (crime) Joy Tirkey , who is heading the SIT, despite many phone calls and text messages.