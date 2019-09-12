55-yr-old Delhi man jumps in front of oncoming Metro

delhi

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:43 IST

A 55-year-old man allegedly took his own life on Wednesday by jumping in front of a train at Adarsh Nagar Metro station on the Yellow Line.

The incident took place at 2.45pm resulting in a 20-minute delay in Metro operation on the Yellow Line between Samaypur Badli and Huda City Centre, a Metro official said.

The deceased, identified as Anil Gupta, is a resident of Majlis Park, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police, Delhi Metro, Vikram Porwal said, official, “Around 3pm, we got information (of the incident) at Azadpur Metro police station. On reaching the spot, was found out that an unknown male, around 40 years old, had jumped off Platform No 1 in front of an oncoming Metro train. The victim died on the spot. No suicide note was found.”

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed brief disruption of services along the Yellow Line. “Slow movement of trains from Samaypur Badli to Vishwavidyalaya due to passenger on track at Adarsh Nagar,” DMRC tweeted in the day.

This is the fourth suicide on Metro tracks in just this month.

