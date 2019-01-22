6 suspected drug peddlers held with 20kg heroin worth Rs 80-cr in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Monday said they had seized 20kg heroin from six suspected drug traffickers, who were arrested between January 18 and 20 in two separate operations in the city.

The police estimated the value of the seized contraband to be about Rs 80 crore in the international market.

This is the first big seizure of heroin in Delhi this year. Last year, the police had seized around 200 kilograms of the contraband.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the arrested persons procured raw material, used to prepare heroin, illegally from Myanmar through the porous international border in Manipur.

“The raw material was supplied to West Bengal from where the drug peddlers prepared the contraband. The consignments of heroin were then sent to Bareilly and Badaun in UP. From there, the drug was trafficked to Delhi and supplied to dealers in the national capital and adjoining states,” Yadav said.

The DCP said the arrested drug traffickers were transporting the contraband in cavities created in their Maruti Ertiga car and a truck, to avoid detection at border check points by anti-narcotic teams and other law enforcement agencies.

On January 18, the special cell team received information that three key members of an intestate drug cartel would arrive near Nirankari Sarovar in Delhi’s Burari in an Ertiga to deliver a consignment of heroin.

The team laid a trap and caught Mausam Ali, Chhote Khan and Sanjay, the police said.

“Mausam and Chhote were found carrying 1.5kg of heroin each. Another 2kg of the contraband was found hidden in the cavities created around the speedometer and under the rear handrest of the car. Their interrogation led to the arrest of Jalil Khan, a prime supplier of heroin in Delhi-NCR, from Bareilly on January 19,” Yadav said.

In another operation on January 20, the police held Sajid Ali and Shakir from Delhi’s Rithala with 15 kilograms of heroin they had smuggled into the city in cavities inside their truck. Teams have been sent to Bareilly to identify and nab other members of this syndicate, the police said.

DCP Yadav said Mausam, Chhote and Sanjay revealed they were involved in illegal activities for the past four years. They allegedly received heroin from Jalil and Mustakim, both from Bareilly, and supplied it to various drug dealers in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as per the duo’s directions.

“Sajid and Shakir were trafficking heroin to Delhi-NCR at the behest of Rashid from Bareilly. The source of the seized heroin is Myanmar,” the DCP confirmed.

