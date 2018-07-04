AAP claims victory but BJP says Supreme Court verdict a blow to ‘anarchist’ Arvind Kejriwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party said on Wednesday the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Delhi government’s tussle with the Centre over the administrative control and governance of the national capital was a severe blow to “anarchist” Arvind Kejriwal.

“We have seen Kejriwal raising politics of dharna and anarchy. He has never tried to work harmoniously. The Supreme Court has dealt a severe blow to Kejriwal. He should now leave the politics of anarchy and move towards governance,” the BJP’s spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

“The Supreme Court has very clearly said the departments of land, police and law and order are with the L-G. There is no debate on this and Parliament can make laws for Delhi,” Patra said, adding that there is a need for all to work without anarchy.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on Wednesday ruled in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, saying the real powers of governance of Delhi rest with the elected representatives and the Lieutenant Governor is bound to act on the aid and advice by the council of ministers.

It said in case of difference of opinion with the council of ministers, the LG has to refer the matter to the President, whose decision will be a binding. However, the court added that the provision under Article 239 does not mean the L-G can refer every matter to the President.

Union minister Vijay Goel said Delhi has been facing major problems like water scarcity and pollution and L-G Anil Baijal did not stop Kejriwal’s government from supplying water and working on measures to check pollution.

“You were not working on the problems of Delhi and were busy playing the blame game. Now, you have lost that. I believe now the AAP government should work and show results as Delhi has suffered much in courts, in dharna, in protests and blame game,” Goel said.

“BJP is very happy with the Supreme Court judgement. Kejriwal is anti-Constitution and does not want to follow the rules of Constitution. So, this is a slap on Kejriwal. The Supreme Court has clearly said anarchy will not continue in Delhi,” president of the BJP’s Delhi unit Manoj Tiwari said.

Congress leader and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit said the top court’s stance on the issue was clear.

“As per Article 239 (AA) of the Constitution, Delhi is not a state, it is a UT. If Delhi and L-G don’t work together then Delhi will face problems. Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years, no conflict took place then,” Dikshit said.

The Delhi government has been locked in a bitter power tussle with L-G Anil Baijal and his predecessor Najeeb Jung ever since the AAP swept to power in Delhi in 2015. The conflicts stem out of the status of Delhi, which is a Union Territory and not a full state.

The top court’s verdict prompted chief minister Kejriwal to claim victory against the Centre over administrative control of the national capital.

“A big victory for the people of Delhi, a big victory for democracy,” Kejriwal tweeted after the verdict.

“Thanking the SC on behalf of people of Delhi, apex court has pronounced that they are supreme,” deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also tweeted