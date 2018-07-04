AAP vs Centre: Supreme Court says L-G cannot act as an obstructionist

A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on Wednesday said New Delhi cannot be given the status of a state.

“The relationship between the Centre and state government should be healthy,” said Misra, according to ANI. “Obeying the Constitution is everybody’s duty and responsibility,” he added.

The CJI said the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) must work harmoniously with the state. “The LG and council of ministers have to be constantly aligned.”

“Being an administrative head, the L-G needs to be informed about all the decisions taken by the council of ministers. But that doesn’t mean his concurrence is required. The L-G cannot act as an obstructionist,” the Supreme Court said.

According to the Supreme Court bench, the lieutenant governor must not mechanically refer every matter to the President. “The L-G must apply his mind before doing so. L-G has to respect the democratically elected government.”

The lieutenant governor has no independent decision-making power, he is bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers, the SC said.

The bench said there is a need for discussion, in case of a difference, to sustain a representative form of government.

On December 6 last year, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on appeals filed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government against a Delhi high court judgment declaring the L-G as the sole administrator of the capital. Hearing in the matter continued for a month before it was finally wrapped up.

A galaxy of senior advocates – including former additional solicitor general Indira Jaising, Congress leader P Chidambaram and former solicitor general Gopal Subramanium – argued on the Delhi government’s behalf. The Centre, however, firmly rejected the claim that an elected government should have executive power over the national capital.

Both the Centre, with L-G Anil Baijal at the helm, and the Delhi government have been locked in a bitter power tussle ever since the AAP swept to power in Delhi in 2015.

The conflicts stems out of the status of Delhi, which is a Union Territory and not a full state. As a result, the Delhi government does not have control over land,appointment of senior officers and the police force. These three are controlled by the L-G.