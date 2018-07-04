A big victory for people of Delhi, tweets Kejriwal after SC ruling in AAP versus Centre case

“A big victory for the people of Delhi, a big victory for democracy”, tweeted Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after a Supreme Court bench jruled that L-G is bound by the advice of the cabinet.

He also called a meeting of all Cabinet Ministers at his residence to ‘discuss critical projects of public importance which were blocked so far’.

“The L-G is bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers unless he decides to exercise his special power. But the opinion has to be respected. Exclusive power needs to be exercised in exceptional circumstances and not on a routine manner,” the bench said as it read its verdict on appeals filed by the Arvind Kejriwal government against a Delhi high court judgment declaring L-G as the sole administrator of the city.

The L-G’s special power--that of referring matters to the centre--needs to be exercised in exceptional circumstances and not on a routine manner, said the Supreme Court.

L-G Anil Baijal and the Delhi government have been locked in a bitter power tussle ever since the AAP swept to power in Delhi in 2015.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also tweeted: ‘Thanking the SC on behalf of people of Delhi, apex court has pronounced that they are supreme.”

Congress leader and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit said, ““I think what SC has said is very clear. As per Article 239 (AA) of the Constitution, Delhi is not a state,it is a UT. If Delhi and L-G don’t work together then Delhi will face problems. Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years, no conflict took place then.”