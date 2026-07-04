Samantha Ruth Prabhu teases Tamil comeback after announcing maternity break amid Maa Inti Bangaaram success
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first baby with Raj Nidimoru but it looks like she's already planning her next project.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fresh off the success of her Telugu action film Maa Inti Bangaaram, but it looks like she has something lined up already. The actor recently announced that she’ll take a maternity break as she’s pregnant with her first child with Raj Nidimoru. A few days later, she teased a Tamil project on social media. (Also Read: Nandini Reddy says her friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu has evolved into a whole new person: ‘Calmer, sorted’ | Interview)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu teases Tamil comeback
OTT platform Sony LIV announced that they have something exciting lined up with Samantha. “Hello everyone!” they wrote on their social media in Tamil, adding, “We’ve been working on something special and can’t wait to share the details with you (heart emoji) Coming soon!!! #SonyTamil @samantharuthprabhuoffl @sonyliv.tamil.”
They also posted it on their Instagram Stories and tagged Samantha, writing, “We cannot contain our excitement,” in all caps. Re-sharing the post, the actor cryptically wrote, “Looking forward,” with a white heart emoji. Fans, who thought she would take a break again, were thrilled with the announcement. “We are looking forward to see Samantha,” commented one, while another wrote, “Welcome again in tamil movies samantha.” Numerous others commented with heart emojis.
It is unclear whether the OTT project will be a film or a web series, though there have been rumours that she will host a talk show again after Sam Jam on Aha.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s last Tamil project
Samantha has been a popular face in both Telugu and Tamil for years now, since her 2010 debut with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in Ye Maaya Chesave. The film is the Telugu version of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, which starred Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan.
She has since starred in numerous Tamil films and was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in 2022. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles. Recently, while promoting Maa Inti Bangaaram in Chennai, Samantha said she regretted not having done more Tamil films. “I always regret not doing more Tamil films; that regret will always be there with me.”
Maternity break and pregnancy
Samantha married Raj Nidimoru of Raj & DK-fame in December 2025, and in June, she announced that they were expecting a child. Talking to the press during Maa Inti Bangaaram promotions, she said, “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans.” Before this, the actor had to take a break due to being diagnosed with the autoimmune condition, myositis.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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