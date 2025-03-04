Samantha Ruth Prabhu remembers ‘every little detail’ of her first shot for Ye Maaya Chesave with Naga Chaitanya

It has been 15 years since Samantha Ruth Prabhu debuted in the film industry with the 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave (YMC). The Gautham Vasudev Menon-directed film starred her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya as the male lead and cemented her position in the industry. Talking to TOI, Samantha revealed that she remembers ‘every single shot’ she gave for the film. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ‘grateful, blessed and loved’ to be awarded for 15 years in cinema) Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya in a still from Ye Maaya Chesave.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on YMC

Samantha spoke about how parts of these 15 years ‘feel like forever’ while others ‘feel like a blur’. She also acknowledged that she used to act ‘so badly’ in some films because she had no one to guide her, nor did she know the language (Tamil).

Samantha had multiple releases in Tamil and Telugu in 2010, including Moscowin Kavery with Rahul Ravindran, which she shot even before YMC but released later on. She said, “But that film is a blur because we would shoot for a day, then have breaks, and resume after long gaps. However, Ye Maaya Chesave is different—I remember every single shot.”

The actor revealed that the first scene she shot was when Jessie met Chaitanya’s character, Karthik. She said, “The first scene I shot was the gate meeting with Karthik. I recall every little detail about that moment because it was a fantastic experience working with Gautham Menon. He knew exactly what he wanted and how the character should come across.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s career

After starring in YMC and Brindavanam with Jr NTR in 2010, Samantha was quite sought after in Telugu cinema for commercial roles. She went on to act in hit films like Dookudu, Eega, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, and Attarintiki Daredi over the years.

In 2023, she starred in Shaakunthalam and Kushi; in 2024, she starred in the Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Samantha is now shooting for another web series titled Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom with Raj & DK and a film titled Maa Inti Bangaram, which she's also producing.

Samantha and Chaitanya married in 2017 and divorced in 2021. He married Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024.