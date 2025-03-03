Menu Explore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ‘grateful, blessed and loved’ to be awarded for 15 years in cinema

BySantanu Das
Mar 03, 2025 08:33 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stunned in a shimmering yellow saree as she accepted the award for completing 15 years in cinema.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was all smiles as she accepted an award for her journey on screen. The actor was felicitated for completing 15 years in cinema by Behind Woods, and she took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the event. The event was held in Chennai. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu happy to ‘finally’ meet her Instagram friend Uorfi Javed; see pic)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu accepted the award for her career in film.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu accepted the award for her career in film.

Samantha accepts award for her 15 years-long career

Samantha looked gorgeous in a golden silk saree as she collected the award on Sunday evening. She accessorized the look with a heavily-beaded white choker and pearl earrings. She was accompanied by filmmakers Raj and DK at the event, with whom the actor worked in The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

In the caption, she wrote: “15 years. Grateful. Blessed. Loved. 🤍 Many more to come. 😇 Thank you Chennai! Thank you @behindwoodsofficial for the honour.”

Fan reactions

Fans reacted enthusiastically in the comments section of Samantha's post. One fan commented, “My heart my heart Jessie used her own song for herself and you in saree is just 🤎🤎🤎😍 What a great start for the year, absolute happiest for my girl!” A second fan commented, “5 years!! Feels like yesterday! So proud of you!” Another said, “Wow... so pretty and stay winning always. congratulations again.”

Samantha made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave. She went on to star in Eega, which was a huge box office success, and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films. Her other notable roles include in films like Anjaan, Kaththi, 10 Endrathukulla, Super Deluxe, Rangasthalam, and Mahanati.

Samantha was last seen in Raj & DK’s Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. Her last theatrical release was the 2023 film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She is now shooting for Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom with Raj & DK.

