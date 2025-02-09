Samantha Ruth Prabhu happy to ‘finally’ meet her Instagram friend Uorfi Javed; see pic

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently met TV personality Uorfi Javed at a restaurant in Mumbai. Both Samantha and Uorfi took to their Instagram stories to post about their rendezvous, writing about how good it was to ‘finally’ meet each other in person. (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya says even Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'moved on' after divorce, asks fans: 'Why am I treated like a criminal?') Designer Kresha Bajaj and Uorfi Javed with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Mumbai.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu meets Uorfi Javed

Samantha met Uorfi at a restaurant in Mumbai with her friend, designer Kresha Bajaj. Uorfi posted a picture of them together on her Instagram stories, writing, “Blurry but (rose emoji). Fav girls @samantharuthprabhuoffl @kreshabajaj.” Samantha reshared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “@urf7i Finally I meet you (heart emoji).” For the unversed, the two share an online friendship, with Samantha sharing Uorfi’s quirky outfits on her Instagram stories to encourage her.

A screengrab of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram stories.

In a video message played during Samantha’s interview with Galatta India this year, Uorfi spoke about their friendship and said, “Hi Samantha, so I am your biggest fan over here. You know that I love you, and I love the fact that you are such a girl’s girl, and I know we have never met, but Kresha keeps talking about you. She is your biggest cheerleader, so am I, and I am so glad to have even known you. You have supported me so much. You are one of the nicest people I have not met. I have not met you, but you’re still the nicest people I’ve met.”

Recent work

Samantha was last seen in Raj & DK’s Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. Her last theatrical release was the 2023 film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She is now shooting for Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom with Raj & DK. Uorfi was last seen in Prime Video’s reality show Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which explored her life with her mom and sisters.