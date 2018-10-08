After fight with sister over mobile phone, Delhi teen shoots himself, dies of gunshot injury

A 17-year-old boy was found dead at the doorsteps of his house in Bindapur on Sunday morning with a gunshot injury. Police said that the teenager had stepped out of his house after fighting with his sister over a mobile phone. Family suspect a suicide or accidental firing behind the death, police said.

According to the police, they received a call at 6.18 am from Aakash Hospital reporting that a 17-year-old , who had a gunshot injury, was brought to the hospital and has been declared dead.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), Anto Alphonse said when a police team arrived at the hospital, doctors revealed that the bullet was fired from a point-blank range. “On searching the teenager’s clothes, four live cartridges of .765 mm were recovered from his pockets. During initial questioning, his father told doctors that the deceased had shot himself,” the DCP said.

The officer said, according to his father, the boy was annoyed with his sister over some issue related to a mobile phone. “He said that the teenager broke her mobile phone on Saturday night and had stepped out of the house in anger. The man told us that his son arrived home in the morning, rang the doorbell and shot himself. He said, when he opened the door, he found him lying on the ground with gunshot injury,” the DCP said.

Alphonse said, prima facie, police investigations also suggest that it is a suicide. “The weapon by which the teenager shot himself has been recovered. It is a country-made pistol. We have registered a case and all the possible angles are being looked into,” the DCP said.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 07:46 IST