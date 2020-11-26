An adult woman can reside wherever and with whosoever she wishes: Delhi high court

Nov 26, 2020

The Delhi high court has said that an adult woman is “free to reside wherever she wishes and with whosoever she wishes.”

The high court said this on Wednesday while hearing the habeas corpus plea of a woman filed by her brother who had alleged that his sister was kidnapped.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar, after interacting with the woman via video conferencing, said that the woman, Sulekha, could reside with one Babloo if she so wished. The two were identified by their first names in court records.

“The police authorities shall also counsel the petitioner (woman’s brother) and the parents of Sulekha not to take law into their hands or threaten either Sulekha or Babloo. The mobile phone number of the beat constable of the police station where Sulekha will reside with Babloo should be provided to both Sulekha and Babloo so that they may get in touch with police officials in case of need,” the bench said in its order.

The court was hearing the brother Praveen’s plea , in which he said his sister Sulekha had gone missing on September 12. He had contended that he suspected Babloo and sought that his sister be produced before the court.

Sulekha was and produced in the court via video conferencing where the judges interacted with her. She told the court that she left with and married Babloo of her own accord.

Taking note of the fact that the woman was born in 2000 and was not a minor, the court allowed her to stay with Babloo whole also providing her with security.

“Aforesaid being the position, Sulekha is free to reside wherever she wishes and with whosoever she wishes, she being a major,” the court said.

The high court also ordered police to escort Sulekha to Babloo and ensure they were not harassed by their families.