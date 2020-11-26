e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / An adult woman can reside wherever and with whosoever she wishes: Delhi high court

An adult woman can reside wherever and with whosoever she wishes: Delhi high court

The high court said this on Wednesday while hearing the habeas corpus plea of a woman filed by her brother who had alleged that his sister was kidnapped

delhi Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 12:35 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Delhi high court has said that an adult woman is “free to reside wherever she wishes and with whosoever she wishes.”

The high court said this on Wednesday while hearing the habeas corpus plea of a woman filed by her brother who had alleged that his sister was kidnapped.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar, after interacting with the woman via video conferencing, said that the woman, Sulekha, could reside with one Babloo if she so wished. The two were identified by their first names in court records.

Also Read: Rajasthan court pulls up cops who helped parents trying to coerce daughter to get married

“The police authorities shall also counsel the petitioner (woman’s brother) and the parents of Sulekha not to take law into their hands or threaten either Sulekha or Babloo. The mobile phone number of the beat constable of the police station where Sulekha will reside with Babloo should be provided to both Sulekha and Babloo so that they may get in touch with police officials in case of need,” the bench said in its order.

The court was hearing the brother Praveen’s plea , in which he said his sister Sulekha had gone missing on September 12. He had contended that he suspected Babloo and sought that his sister be produced before the court.

Sulekha was and produced in the court via video conferencing where the judges interacted with her. She told the court that she left with and married Babloo of her own accord.

Taking note of the fact that the woman was born in 2000 and was not a minor, the court allowed her to stay with Babloo whole also providing her with security.

“Aforesaid being the position, Sulekha is free to reside wherever she wishes and with whosoever she wishes, she being a major,” the court said.

The high court also ordered police to escort Sulekha to Babloo and ensure they were not harassed by their families.

tags
top news
Covid-19 situation in Capital alarming, says Delhi high court
Covid-19 situation in Capital alarming, says Delhi high court
Cyclone Nivar: 3 killed in Tamil Nadu as storm weakens
Cyclone Nivar: 3 killed in Tamil Nadu as storm weakens
Wanton destruction will never be forgotten: Ratan Tata on Mumbai attacks
Wanton destruction will never be forgotten: Ratan Tata on Mumbai attacks
Wrong to prevent farmers from holding peaceful demonstrations: Kejriwal
Wrong to prevent farmers from holding peaceful demonstrations: Kejriwal
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked in West Bengal, buses off roads in Kerala
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked in West Bengal, buses off roads in Kerala
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
India cancels international flights till Dec 31, to allow flights only on select routes
India cancels international flights till Dec 31, to allow flights only on select routes
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In