Chilla, Gazipur borders closed, Delhi Traffic Police urges commuters to take alternative routes

Chilla, Gazipur borders closed, Delhi Traffic Police urges commuters to take alternative routes

The police said that the following borders are open to Haryana -- Jharoda, Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, and Dundahera with Covid-19 precautions.

delhi Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 12:10 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
In view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation at the gates of the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as Chilla and Gazipur borders remained closed due to the protests.

“Traffic Alert The Chilla & Ghazipur Borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra & Loni Borders,” Delhi Traffic Police wrote on Twitter.

The police said that the following borders are open to Haryana -- Jharoda, Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, and Dundahera with Covid-19 precautions.

“Traffic Alert Available Open Borders to Haryana are following- Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders. COVID PRECAUTIONS: WEAR MASK, MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, KEEP HAND HYGIENE,” Traffic Police said in another tweet.

“Traffic Alert Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for LMV (Cars/ Light Motor Vehicles), two wheelers and pedestrian movement. COVID PRECAUTIONS: WEAR MASK, MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, KEEP HAND HYGIENE,” Traffic Police said.

