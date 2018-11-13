Cop who tried to stop street scuffle shot at in Delhi’s Patel Nagar

A 30-year-old Delhi Police constable was shot and injured in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar late Sunday when he tried to control two groups of men who were fighting with each other. Police said it was a case of mistaken identity as the constable was not in his uniform. The accused have been identified and efforts are on to arrest them, police said.

According to senior officers, around midnight on Sunday, constable Amarjeet, posted at Patel Nagar police station, had to rush to Kanwar Chowk in the area after receiving a police control room call about violence in that area.

“When Amarjeet reached the spot, he saw at least 10 to 12 men fighting. Amarjeet tried to pacify the miscreants and, one of them, who was carrying a pistol, thought him to be a member of the rival group and shot him. Amarjeet collapsed and the men fled the spot,” an officer, not authorised to speak to the media, said.

The police control room was alerted about a man being shot during the scuffle. A team rushed Amarjeet to a nearby hospital where he was admitted for treatment. Anil Mittal, additional public relation officer of the Delhi Police, said the constable was out of danger.

“He was shot in the abdomen. He has been operated upon and is out of danger. The CCTV footage was checked thoroughly and a number of locals were questioned. A case of attempt to murder has been registered at Patel Nagar police station. We have identified a few of the men who were fighting. Raids are underway to trace and arrest them,” Mittal said.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 09:43 IST