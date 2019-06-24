Criminals have no fear of law in the Capital, alleges AAP’s Atishi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday sought an explanation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the rising crime graph of the city.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, AAP leader Atishi said the law and order situation had dropped to a “pathetic level” in Delhi. “Nine murders have taken place in the past 24 hours. In the last 30 days, 220 gunshots were fired in several cases of gang violence. Criminals have no fear of law or law enforcement agencies. Gun violence, murders are happening in the open as the law and order of the city has gone for a toss,” she said.

The party sought accountability from Delhi’s MPs, the L-G and the Home Ministry. In Delhi, issues related to law and order, land and those relating to the police, come under the Centre, represented by the Lieutenant-Governor.

“Who should the people of Delhi hold accountable for the deteriorating condition of law and order? The BJP MPs chair the district committee meet and are accountable to the people for the police’s failures. The L-G of Delhi and the Union Home Ministry are responsible as the entities directly in charge of the Delhi Police. The BJP is directly responsible for this breakdown,” said Atishi.

The party once again pitched for full statehood for Delhi and demanded the police forces be put under the authority of the state government.

Delhi police in a tweet denied the allegations. They tweeted -“No such increase in crime in Delhi. Overall heinous crimes down by 10% this year compared to 2018. Similarly heinous crimes committed against senior citizens also down by 22% due to preventive efforts to Delhi police.”

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 09:46 IST