DDA to launch housing scheme 2021 today: All you need to know

delhi

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 06:06 IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will on Saturday launch its 2021 housing scheme for the sale of 1,354 flats, mostly in the High-Income Group (HIG) and Middle-Income Group (MIG) categories.

The process of applications, payments, and issuance of possession letters for the scheme will be done online through the AWAAS software and applications will remain active until February 16, 2021, the authority said. The scheme is linked to the credit-linked subsidy scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban).

Here is all you need to know about the scheme:

- Out of the total 1,354 flats up for sale, 230 are HIG in Dwarka and Vasant Kunj, and 704 are MIG category flats in Jasola and Dwarka.

- As many as 275 flats in Manglapuri, Dwarka, have been earmarked for the economically weaker sections. The remaining are Low-Income Group category flats in Rohini.

- The three-bedroom HIG flats in Jasola are priced at Rs2.1 crore. Before this, the costliest DDA flats were worth Rs1.7 crore in the HIG category and were sold in Vasant Kunj in 2019.

- The 2021 scheme comes after three unsuccessful housing schemes, and the DDA has high hopes from it. The flats part of the scheme this year are spacious, and located in well-connected areas.

- The authority had put 18,000 flats on sale in 2019, but it was forced to reduce the number to 10,294 as the scheme did not get the desired response. The authority received 45,012 applications but could sell only 8,438 flats and around 6,000 flats have been returned, a senior official told HT.