Home / Delhi News / Delhi: DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore

Delhi: DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore

As many as 275 flats in Manglapuri, Dwarka, have been earmarked for the economically weaker sections

delhi Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 11:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The three-bedroom HIG flats in Jasola are priced at Rs2.1 crore. The costliest DDA flats yet worth Rs1.7 crore in the HIG category were sold in Vasant Kunj in 2019
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will on Saturday launch a housing scheme for the sale of 1,354 flats mostly in the High-Income Group (HIG)and Middle-Income Group (MIG) categories. Officials said all applications, payments, and possession letters will be processed online. “People will have to come to the DDA office just once to execute the conveyance deed,” said an official.

Of the 1,354 flats, 230 are HIG in Dwarka and Vasant Kunj, and 704 are MIG category flats in Jasola and Dwarka. As many as 275 flats in Manglapuri, Dwarka, have been earmarked for the economically weaker sections. The remaining are Low-Income Group category flats in Rohini. The three-bedroom HIG flats in Jasola are priced at Rs2.1 crore. The costliest DDA flats yet worth Rs1.7 crore in the HIG category were sold in Vasant Kunj in 2019.

After three unsuccessful housing schemes, the DDA is hoping for a good response to its new housing scheme as these flats are spacious and located in well-connected areas.

The DDA had put 18,000 flats on sale in 2019. But it was forced to reduce the number to 10,294 as it did not get the desired response. The agency received 45,012 applications but could sell only 8,438. Around 6,000 flats have been returned, a senior official said.

