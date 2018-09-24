Delhi cabbie killed him in cold blood, claims family of 23-year-old

On Saturday night, the wedding celebration at the Pandav Nagar house of the Kushwahs turned into grief within a matter of minutes.

The death of Rahul Kushwah, 23, had left the family stunned.

Rahul’s cousin sister’s marriage had been fixed for November this year and the family was joyous . Rahul himself was planning to tie the knot in February next year and had recently broken the news to his family.

Rahul’s cousin Pinky said that the family was in a celebratory mood as two weddings were to take place within four months. “We were yet to start planning things properly. But now the festivity has turned into mourning. His mother is in shock and can barely speak. She had fainted earlier when she was told about the accident. Her condition is not good and she might require hospitalisation. The family is yet to overcome the shock,” she said.

The family members said Rahul was very excited about his cousin’s wedding. “He, and his brothers, kept on planning various things for their sister’s upcoming wedding. He had also started planning for his own wedding, the date of which was yet to be fixed,” said his aunt, Manju.

A part-time chef by profession, Rahul was often invited to many functions to rustle up specialised Chinese cuisines. He had been looking for a permanent job and often filled in for his elder brother Amit, who had gone to Vaishno Devi on Saturday. Amit also worked as a delivery boy for a app-based food delivery service.

Rahul’s elder brother Amit said his brother always aspired to be a chef. “After school, he did not attend proper college. At present, he was filling in for me at food delivery service as I had gone to Vaishno Devi. Earlier, he had worked with a catering company and had made good contacts. They used to call him during the wedding season and he used to work as a chef for them. He wanted to learn how a catering company operated and dreamt of owning one someday,” Amit said.

Amit added that his brother’s death should be probed as murder. “My brothers body was in a very bad shape. I want the police to probe it like a cold blooded murder. The cab driver deliberately mowed him down. If he had not sped away, my brother would be alive. Police told us that they have traced the owner, but the driver is absconding.

Those who witnessed the accident said that the driver was drunk,” Amit said.

Amit was in Jammu when he heard the news of the accident. “I immediately rushed back and arrived home on Sunday . I had told him to fill in for me. That was the last conversation we had,” the elder brother said.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 02:47 IST