Delhi chief secy ‘assault’: Police say reports of CCTV footage tampering incorrect

The Delhi Police on Monday denied as “factually wrong and irresponsible” a report that the department told a local court the CCTV footage from chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence collected in connection with the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakashwas tampered with.

News agency ANI earlier reported additional deputy commissioner of police (north) Harendra K Singh told the court that the time stamp on the clip did not match the sequence of events during the meeting between Prakash, Kejriwal and a few Aam Aadmi Party MLAs that took place in the living room of the chief minister.

“Today, the defence counsel while arguing for the bail of the accused stated that police must prove that tampering has been done. It was informed to the court that the site visit reveals discrepancies in the timing. Only FSL will be able to tell if any tampering has been done,” Singh said.

“Please don’t quote police with factually wrong information,” the officer added.

The court has reserved its order in the case for Tuesday.

The police team on Friday searched Kejriwal’s residence in north Delhi’s Civil Lines to look for ‘scientific evidence’ in the case of alleged assault on Prakash. The team seized hard disks containing footage from 21 CCTV cameras and police said that seven were found to be switched off.

The senior bureaucrat has alleged he was manhandled by the ruling party’s Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and others in Kejriwal’s presence last Monday.

Prakash accused Khan and others of dealing “several blows with fists” to his head and temple for refusing to comply with their demand to release TV advertisements highlighting the achievements of the government, which recently completed three years in office.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, is considering live-streaming all official meetings following the alleged assault on Prakash last week. Prakash was allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs and others.

A senior government official told the PTI it was proposed that live feed with audio output of the meetings should be made available on a web portal. If the plan is cleared, funds will be allocated for it in the upcoming budget, he said.

“Through live streaming of official meetings, people will be able to know who spoke what in the meeting, be it the elected representative or officials,” the official was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Plan is also to put all file movement and file notings online for people to see who was working on a file for how long, who cleared it and who wrote what on a particular file, be it the elected government or officers,” the official said.

The AAP government has alleged that some officers have created hurdles in the national capital’s administration work.

Bureaucrats have not been attending meetings of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues since the alleged attack on the chief secretary, demanding that Kejriwal apologise for the incident.