Delhi govt moves Supreme Court over ICU bed quota against High Court directive

“Delhi government has augmented 500 beds including 110 ICU beds in government hospitals in addition to the already existing ones. In private hospitals 685 beds for Covid patients have been added yesterday,” said Satyendar Jain, while talking to media.

delhi Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 14:32 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Delhi government has filed SLP (Special Leave Petition) in the apex court regarding the issue, said the health minister.
Delhi government has filed SLP (Special Leave Petition) in the apex court regarding the issue, said the health minister. (HT file photo)
         

The Delhi government has approached the Supreme Court to lift a High Court stay of its direction to hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of their Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds to treat Covid-19 patients, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has moved Supreme Court against the order of the High Court to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds in private hospitals. Delhi government has filed SLP (Special Leave Petition) in the apex court regarding the issue, said the health minister.

“ICU beds are still available in government hospitals in Delhi. But since affluent people prefer private hospitals over government hospitals so, they are facing problems in private hospitals,” Jain said.

On the increasing numbers of Covid cases in the national capital, the health minister, “Today, Delhi has recorded around 7000 cases, which can be called the third peak, I think now the number of cases will decrease in the coming days.”

Delhi on Saturday recorded 7,178 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

