Delhi govt’s welfare fund for construction workers: All you need to know

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 19:05 IST

Delhi’s labour minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said the government will set up camps for construction workers who wish to register for Aam Aadmi Party’s state-run welfare fund.

These camps will be set up from August 24 to September 11 across 70 assembly constituencies and workers can get their registrations verified there also.

Here is all you need to know about the scheme:

• AAP has set up a state state-run welfare fund for the construction workers of the national capital. Over 70,000 workers have registered for the funds.

• During Covid-19, the government had initiated the process of online registration of construction workers for this scheme. Verification of these forms is underway.

• To expedite the process, the government is going to organise a Nirmaan Mazdoor Registration campaign from August 24 to September 11.

• Camps will be set up in 70 government schools across 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi. Verification of forms will also be done on the same day. If a worker has registered online, he can visit these camps to get his forms verified.

• Construction workers, including plumbers and electricians employed in the construction sector, painters, tile workers and security guards at sites are eligible for this scheme.

• Only workers between the age group of 18 and 60 are eligible for this scheme.

• A certificate saying the applicant has worked for 90 or days or more out of 12 months, a photograph, photo identity card, Aadhaar card, and a bank account number are eligible for this scheme.

• All registered workers got Rs 5,000 credited to their accounts for two months during Covid-19 lockdown.

• Registered workers also get financial help to assist with their old age or their children’s wedding and education.