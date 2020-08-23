e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Registration camps for construction workers to be set up from Aug 24 to Sept 11: Gopal Rai

Registration camps for construction workers to be set up from Aug 24 to Sept 11: Gopal Rai

As part of this campaign, the government is going to set up camps in 70 schools across 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi to assist workers in filling up registration forms.

delhi Updated: Aug 23, 2020 13:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Posted by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
From August 24 to September 11, the government will organise a Nirmaan Mazdoor Registration campaign to fasten the process of analysing the applications, Gopal Rai said.
From August 24 to September 11, the government will organise a Nirmaan Mazdoor Registration campaign to fasten the process of analysing the applications, Gopal Rai said.(ANI Photo)
         

New Delhi’s Labour & Employment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said that the government had received over 70,000 applications under the initiative for online registration of construction workers in the capital.

From August 24 to September 11, the government will organise a Nirmaan Mazdoor Registration campaign to fasten the process of analysing the applications, he added.

 

As part of this campaign, the government is going to set up camps in 70 schools across 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi to assist workers in filling up registration forms. Verification will also be done on the same day, the minister said. If a worker wishes to fill up the online registration form, he can do so, and get it verified at one of these camps.

During Covid-19 crisis, all registered workers were given Rs 5,000 each for two months, Gopal Rai said. Registered workers also get financial help to assist with their old age or their children’s wedding and education, he added.

Every worker registering under this campaign should be between the age of 18 and 60, and should have a certificate saying he has worked for 90 or more days out of 12 months, a photograph, a local ID proof, Aadhaar card, and a bank account number, the minister said.

