Delhi HC quashes AAP government circular on preferential treatment to city residents at GTB hospital

The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed the Aam Aadmi Party government’s circular on giving preferential treatment to Delhi residents over non-residents at the GTB Hospital here. A bench of chief justice Rajendra Menon and justice VK Rao had earlier reserved its verdict on an NGO’s PIL challenging the Delhi government’s pilot project.

The court was examining whether the AAP government’s project at the GTB Hospital to give preferential treatment to city residents was violating the right to equality and life enjoyed by others under the Constitution.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 11:33 IST