Delhi Metro morning ridership picks up on Day 2, over 8,000 take Yellow Line in morning

delhi

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 16:15 IST

Delhi Metro services continued on the Yellow Line on Tuesday with the ridership in the morning shift, between 7am and 11am touching 8,300 passengers as against the 7,500 on Monday, the first day after resuming services.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, “Passengers who travelled on the Yellow Line between 7am and 11am were nearly 8,300. Operations went smoothly.”

Senior DMRC officials said that since more people were aware about the opening now, the ridership saw an increase but this was anticipated and the Metro system was ready for it.

On Monday, the first day of Delhi Metro resuming services after a gap of 169 days because of the Covid-19 lockdown, 7,500 passengers rode the Metro between 7am and 11am while nearly 8,000 passengers took the Yellow Line between 4pm and 8.30 pm.

The Metro will open its operations in a graded manner and on Wednesday, services to the Blue and Magenta line will also be resumed.