e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Metro morning ridership picks up on Day 2, over 8,000 take Yellow Line in morning

Delhi Metro morning ridership picks up on Day 2, over 8,000 take Yellow Line in morning

Senior DMRC officials said that since more people were aware about the opening now, the ridership saw an increase but this was anticipated and the Metro system is ready for it

delhi Updated: Sep 08, 2020 16:15 IST
Soumya Pillai
Soumya Pillai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Metro will open its operations in a graded manner and on Wednesday, services to the Blue and Magenta line will be resumed.
The Metro will open its operations in a graded manner and on Wednesday, services to the Blue and Magenta line will be resumed.(ANI)
         

Delhi Metro services continued on the Yellow Line on Tuesday with the ridership in the morning shift, between 7am and 11am touching 8,300 passengers as against the 7,500 on Monday, the first day after resuming services.

Also read: Deserted platforms, closed eateries as Delhi Metro resumes services

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, “Passengers who travelled on the Yellow Line between 7am and 11am were nearly 8,300. Operations went smoothly.”

Senior DMRC officials said that since more people were aware about the opening now, the ridership saw an increase but this was anticipated and the Metro system was ready for it.

On Monday, the first day of Delhi Metro resuming services after a gap of 169 days because of the Covid-19 lockdown, 7,500 passengers rode the Metro between 7am and 11am while nearly 8,000 passengers took the Yellow Line between 4pm and 8.30 pm.

The Metro will open its operations in a graded manner and on Wednesday, services to the Blue and Magenta line will also be resumed.

tags
top news
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Rhea, 10th accused in drug case, arrested. She’s exposed, says Bihar DGP
Rhea, 10th accused in drug case, arrested. She’s exposed, says Bihar DGP
Delhi Metro morning ridership picks up on Day 2, over 8,000 take Yellow Line in morning
Delhi Metro morning ridership picks up on Day 2, over 8,000 take Yellow Line in morning
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In