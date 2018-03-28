Delhi Police digs out man’s body after 18 days as family accuses wife, her lover of killing him

A 30-year-old man’s body was exhumed from a graveyard in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Tuesday, 18 days after he died following a paralytic attack.

The decomposed body was exhumed after the dead man’s family accused his wife and her alleged lover of killing him on discovering their “extramarital affair”. The family alleged that recorded telephonic conversations and a “fake” driving licence raised their suspicion days after the man’s death.

The decomposed body was dug out by the police at the orders of a sub-divisional magistrate who initiated inquest proceedings in the case, said Rajneesh Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini). He said any decision to register an FIR in this connection would be taken only after receiving the autopsy report.

“It is too early to comment on the possibility of foul play. The dead man’s family has submitted certain evidence to support their claims, but they are a subject of verification. The autopsy report should help us take the case to its logical end,” said the DCP.

Married in 2007, the man lived with his wife and two children in outer Delhi’s Begumpur. He ran a furniture business and his wife is a homemaker. His father claimed that he did not suffer from any known ailment.

“On the afternoon of March 6, my son suddenly fell ill. Before he could reach his maternal uncle’s home for help, he had a paralytic attack and had to be hospitalised. The doctors said he died of excessive drug use, but I can confidently say he never consumed drugs. He died in hospital on March 9,” said the dead man’s father who was among the attendees at the burial that happened in Mangolpuri.

It was when the man’s parents decided to clean up his home on March 20 that they allegedly stumbled upon his mobile phone and his wife’s “fake” driving licence. “My daughter-in-law’s driving licence had my nephew’s name instead of my son’s. She was in an extramarital affair with my nephew,” alleged the father.

On checking the mobile phone, they allegedly came across recorded telephonic conversations that shed light on what had happened in the early hours of March 6.

“My son had woken up around 2 am to find his wife talking to someone. He confronted her and beat her up. She used his mobile phone to call her lover for help. My son also called up his in-laws and told them about the affair. All this is a part of the recordings we have submitted to the police,” alleged the father.

In his written complaint to the police, the man’s father suspected that his daughter-in-law and nephew had planned and administered harmful substances that slowly caused his death. The DCP said the investigators were yet to gather any evidence to substantiate the allegations made by the victim’s family.