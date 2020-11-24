e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality worsens, temperature to rise over next couple of days

Delhi’s air quality worsens, temperature to rise over next couple of days

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday dropped to 6.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest in November since 2003

delhi Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 08:44 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded a minimum of 6.3°C, five notches below normal. The maximum here settled at 26.2°C, normal for this time of the year.
On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded a minimum of 6.3°C, five notches below normal. The maximum here settled at 26.2°C, normal for this time of the year.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

As wind speed slowed down over Delhi, the city’s air quality slipped into the “very poor” zone on Tuesday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reading at 6am was 350, in the “very poor” zone, as against 295 on Monday, which was in the “poor” category.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department said that a western disturbance over the hills is likely to slow wind speed and also increase temperature in Delhi.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday dropped to 6.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest in November since 2003.

Also Read: Will prepare policies to control stubble burning, curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR: air quality panel

The lowest minimum temperature fell to 6.9°C on Sunday, which was then the lowest minimum November temperature since 2003.

On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded a minimum of 6.3°C, five notches below normal. The maximum here settled at 26.2°C, normal for this time of the year.

“Such a low minimum temperature in November was earlier recorded on November 29, 2003, when it dropped to 6.1°C,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

IMD officials have forecast a colder than normal winter for Delhi this year, with both minimum and maximum temperatures likely to remain at least two degrees below normal throughout the season.

This is mainly because of global factors such as La Nina, a global weather pattern linked to low minimum temperatures in northwest India.

“A fresh western disturbance affecting the Western Himalayan region from Monday will impact Delhi as well and the minimum temperature will rise by 2-3 degrees over the next couple of days. It is like to remain around 8-9°C over the next three days. After the WD passes, cold winds will again start blowing from the region and the mercury is again set to dip from November 27,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

tags
top news
BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
Heavy rains, gale force winds: Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu coast tomorrow
Heavy rains, gale force winds: Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu coast tomorrow
India’s active Covid case burden remains less than 5%: Govt data
India’s active Covid case burden remains less than 5%: Govt data
Delhi’s air quality worsens, temperature to rise over next couple of days
Delhi’s air quality worsens, temperature to rise over next couple of days
Delhi Crime wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series
Delhi Crime wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series
Budget to unveil more changes to push growth, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget to unveil more changes to push growth, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Trump relents after steady drumbeat of Republicans urge start of Biden transition
Trump relents after steady drumbeat of Republicans urge start of Biden transition
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In