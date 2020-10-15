e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Snatchers throw cash on road to trap their victims; both caught, handed over to police

Delhi: Snatchers throw cash on road to trap their victims; both caught, handed over to police

The victim chased and caught both the suspects and recovered his bag from them, said police

delhi Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 09:44 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The two suspects who tried to snatch a man’s bag on Geeta Colony flyover on Monday evening.
The two suspects who tried to snatch a man's bag on Geeta Colony flyover on Monday evening.(Photo: Delhi Police)
         

Two men allegedly lured their victim by throwing currency notes on the road in north Delhi and tried to escape with his bag when he stopped to pick up the money, the Delhi Police said.

Until now, it were only the Thak-Thak gangs which were known to use currency notes to lure people. But while the Thak-Thak gangs would follow up the currency trick by using guile to steal their victims’ belongings, mostly from their car, in the latest case, the snatchers used force to take away the victim’s bag.

However, the victim chased and caught both the suspects and recovered his bag from them, said Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (north).

The crime took place on Monday evening while 57-year-old Padam Prakash Gautam was riding his motorcycle from his home in Harsh Vihar to Kamla Market. “When he reached the Geeta Colony Flyover, he saw five Rs 500 notes lying on the road. He stopped his motorcycle to pick them up,” said the DCP.

Gautam had barely kept the notes in his bag that the two suspects, riding a motorcycle, swooped on him and snatched his bag. In addition to the currency he had just picked up, Gautam’s bag had Rs1,500 in cash, said the DCP.

“He chased the snatchers and recovered his bag from them. The police were called and the two suspects, Nizamuddin and Adil, were arrested,” said the DCP, adding that a probe is on to know how many more people the duo targeted using the same modus operandi.

Another investigator said that the gang resorted to this method as they anticipated no resistance, no chase and no risk in this trick. “They thought that they could even recover the cash they invested in the crime,” said the investigator.

