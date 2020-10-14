e-paper
Parliament committee to discuss crime in Delhi-NCR

Parliament committee to discuss crime in Delhi-NCR

delhi Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:08 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji
The Parliament’s standing committee on home affairs has accorded top priority to discuss “Atrocities and Crime Against Women” in this current year, days after the brutal rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras shook the conscience of the nation,

The committee will also discuss the issue of “Rising Crime in Delhi and NCR” among the nine subjects it has shortlisted for detailed discussion in this year.

Both issues assume significance as the Hathras rape saw major outrage against the UP government while a recent report showed high crime levels in the national capital.

Crimes in Delhi increased by over 20% from 2018 to 2019, a period when the national crime figures saw a rise of just three percent in cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), thefts accounted for most of these crimes in Delhi. Over 82% of the 290,000 crimes in Delhi were thefts which saw an increase of 25.7% from 2018 to 2019.

In sharp contrast, thefts accounted for just a little over 20% of the 3.2 million crimes across India and the overall thefts increased by 8%.

The 19-year-old woman from Hathras died in a Delhi hospital after the assault and her family members claimed she was cremated against their wish. They had earlier alleged that they couldn’t even see her face before the police “burnt the body with petrol.”

The CBI has registered a case against the prime accused Sandip Singh. He along with three other accused, all from upper caste - are in jail. They were named by the victim before she died on September 29.

The panel on home ministry, led by Congress leader Anand Sharma, will also take up, national security, intelligence coordination and counter terrorism, police- training, modernisation and reforms, prison- conditions and its infrastructure and reforms, development activities in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and management of Covid-19 pandemic and related issues.

