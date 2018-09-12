Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

DUSU Elections 2018 LIVE: Low voter turn out reported in morning colleges

DUSU Elections 2018 live: As many as 1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of 23 candidates in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls

By HT Correspondent | Sep 12, 2018 12:27 IST
highlights

As many as 1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of 23 candidates in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections on Wednesday.

Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres. The polling in the morning colleges will commence at 8 am and end at 1:30 pm, while in evening colleges, it will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm.

The DUSU election 2018 results will be announced on September 13. Last year, the polls saw a 43-per cent voter turnout.

Ankiv Baisoya, 23 is ABVP’s presidential candidate and Shakti Singh, 23 is its vice-presidential candidate.

NSUI has fielded Sunny Chillar, 21 and Leena, 23, post of president and vice-president.

The AISA-CYSS alliance has fielded Abhigyan, 18 for the post of president and Ankshika, 17, for the post of vice-president

Here are the live updates:

12:17pm IST

ABVP promises to promote sports in DU

11:59am IST

Low voter turn out in DUSU elections

Voting turn out is low. Election committee says it will announce the final turn out in the evening.

11:47am IST

Student group Pinjra Tod on exclusion of women in DUSU polls

11:40am IST

ABVP members distribute refreshments to voters

11:30am IST

Voting underway at Hansraj college

11:23am IST

Delhi Police detains ABVP, NSUI members

Delhi police detains some members of political student groups for canvassing outside the polling booths. Members of both are distributing pamphlets among voters

11:10am IST

7 companies of Delhi Police deployed

Around 700 policemen have been deployed in North Campus.

10:54am IST

ABVP candidates in DUSU elections

10:45am IST

NSUI candidates in fray

10:36am IST

Students queue outside polling centre at Hansraj college

10:29am IST

NSUI and ABVP’s poll promises

While the NSUI has promised the “Institute of Eminence” tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, the ABVP has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union’s budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.

10:21am IST

Heavy security deployed

Around 50 policemen deployed outside Zakir Hussain college as the polling is underway in DUSU elections.

10:15am IST

1.35 lakh students will vote

As many as 1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of 23 candidates in the DUSU polls.

10:13am IST

Students outside law faculty

10:10am IST

Students queue to cast votes

Queue outside the law faculty in north Campus.

10:00am IST

NSUI, ABVP Campaign for Votes on Twitter

9:45am IST

Delhi Police advisory

Delhi Police has issued an advisory stating that strict action will be taken against any caste-based vote appeal or any gesture that may hurt feelings of any community.

9:40am IST

Voting in evening colleges

Polling in evening colleges will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm.

9:20am IST

EVM installed in 52 centres

Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres.

9:10am IST

Polling begins

The voting has started at the Delhi University and affiliated colleges for the student body polls. The polling for morning classes continue until 1.30 pm today, and the counting will take place on 13 September.

9:00am IST

Key candidates for vice-president’s post

- Shakti Singh (ABVP)

- Leena (NSUI

- Anshika (AISA-CYSS)

8:50am IST

Key candidates for president’s post

- Ankiv Baisoya (ABVP)

- Sunny Chillar (NSUI)

- Abhigyan (AISA-CYSS)