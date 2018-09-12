DUSU Elections 2018 LIVE: Low voter turn out reported in morning colleges

As many as 1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of 23 candidates in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections on Wednesday.

Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres. The polling in the morning colleges will commence at 8 am and end at 1:30 pm, while in evening colleges, it will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm.

The DUSU election 2018 results will be announced on September 13. Last year, the polls saw a 43-per cent voter turnout.

Ankiv Baisoya, 23 is ABVP’s presidential candidate and Shakti Singh, 23 is its vice-presidential candidate.

NSUI has fielded Sunny Chillar, 21 and Leena, 23, post of president and vice-president.

The AISA-CYSS alliance has fielded Abhigyan, 18 for the post of president and Ankshika, 17, for the post of vice-president

Here are the live updates:

12:17pm IST ABVP promises to promote sports in DU #ABVP3572

Vote For A Nationalist Organization working 24*7 ,365 days for Students

Vote For Responsible, Vibrant DUSU

Vote For ABVP@ABVPDelhi pic.twitter.com/0sp8TBZZMa — ABVP HARYANA (@HaryanaAbvp) September 12, 2018





11:59am IST Low voter turn out in DUSU elections Voting turn out is low. Election committee says it will announce the final turn out in the evening.





11:47am IST Student group Pinjra Tod on exclusion of women in DUSU polls This exclusion is glorified by the administration & often even agreed to by many students given the hostile nature of the dominant representation of #DUSU politics.What it does though is further isolate students & on the other hand make DUSU unaccountable towards them. #DUSU2018 — Pinjra Tod (@PinjraTod) September 12, 2018





11:30am IST Voting underway at Hansraj college





11:23am IST Delhi Police detains ABVP, NSUI members Delhi police detains some members of political student groups for canvassing outside the polling booths. Members of both are distributing pamphlets among voters





11:10am IST 7 companies of Delhi Police deployed Around 700 policemen have been deployed in North Campus.





10:54am IST ABVP candidates in DUSU elections For a Accessible , Performing and Accountable DUSU,

Vote, Elect and Support ABVP !!!!!

President : ANKIV BAISOYA

Vice President : SHAKTI SINGH

General Secretary : SUDHIR

Joint Secretary : JYOTI CHAUDHARY

BALLOT NO. 3-5-7-2 #ABVP3572 pic.twitter.com/WGSsRGajwD — ABVP GUJARAT (@ABVPGujarat) September 12, 2018





10:45am IST NSUI candidates in fray Please vote & support NSUI for tomorrows’ DUSU election for an independent & inclusive students’ body that can deliver @nsui : @Sharmistha_GK pic.twitter.com/8gwgM6kKpm — Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress (@DelhiPMC) September 11, 2018





10:36am IST Students queue outside polling centre at Hansraj college





10:29am IST NSUI and ABVP’s poll promises While the NSUI has promised the “Institute of Eminence” tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, the ABVP has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union’s budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.





10:21am IST Heavy security deployed Around 50 policemen deployed outside Zakir Hussain college as the polling is underway in DUSU elections.





10:15am IST 1.35 lakh students will vote As many as 1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of 23 candidates in the DUSU polls.





10:13am IST Students outside law faculty





10:10am IST Students queue to cast votes Queue outside the law faculty in north Campus.





9:45am IST Delhi Police advisory Delhi Police has issued an advisory stating that strict action will be taken against any caste-based vote appeal or any gesture that may hurt feelings of any community.





9:40am IST Voting in evening colleges Polling in evening colleges will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm.





9:20am IST EVM installed in 52 centres Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres.





9:10am IST Polling begins The voting has started at the Delhi University and affiliated colleges for the student body polls. The polling for morning classes continue until 1.30 pm today, and the counting will take place on 13 September.





9:00am IST Key candidates for vice-president’s post - Shakti Singh (ABVP) - Leena (NSUI - Anshika (AISA-CYSS)



