DUSU Elections 2018 LIVE: Low voter turn out reported in morning colleges
DUSU Elections 2018 live: As many as 1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of 23 candidates in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls
12:17pm IST
ABVP promises to promote sports in DU
11:59am IST
Low voter turn out in DUSU elections
11:47am IST
Student group Pinjra Tod on exclusion of women in DUSU polls
11:40am IST
ABVP members distribute refreshments to voters
11:30am IST
Voting underway at Hansraj college
11:23am IST
Delhi Police detains ABVP, NSUI members
11:10am IST
7 companies of Delhi Police deployed
10:54am IST
ABVP candidates in DUSU elections
10:45am IST
NSUI candidates in fray
10:36am IST
Students queue outside polling centre at Hansraj college
10:29am IST
NSUI and ABVP’s poll promises
10:21am IST
Heavy security deployed
10:15am IST
1.35 lakh students will vote
10:13am IST
Students outside law faculty
10:10am IST
Students queue to cast votes
10:00am IST
NSUI, ABVP Campaign for Votes on Twitter
9:45am IST
Delhi Police advisory
9:40am IST
Voting in evening colleges
9:20am IST
EVM installed in 52 centres
9:10am IST
Polling begins
9:00am IST
Key candidates for vice-president’s post
8:50am IST
Key candidates for president’s post
Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres. The polling in the morning colleges will commence at 8 am and end at 1:30 pm, while in evening colleges, it will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm.
The DUSU election 2018 results will be announced on September 13. Last year, the polls saw a 43-per cent voter turnout.
Ankiv Baisoya, 23 is ABVP’s presidential candidate and Shakti Singh, 23 is its vice-presidential candidate.
NSUI has fielded Sunny Chillar, 21 and Leena, 23, post of president and vice-president.
The AISA-CYSS alliance has fielded Abhigyan, 18 for the post of president and Ankshika, 17, for the post of vice-president
Here are the live updates:
ABVP promises to promote sports in DU
#ABVP3572— ABVP HARYANA (@HaryanaAbvp) September 12, 2018
Vote For A Nationalist Organization working 24*7 ,365 days for Students
Vote For Responsible, Vibrant DUSU
Vote For ABVP@ABVPDelhi pic.twitter.com/0sp8TBZZMa
Low voter turn out in DUSU elections
Voting turn out is low. Election committee says it will announce the final turn out in the evening.
Student group Pinjra Tod on exclusion of women in DUSU polls
This exclusion is glorified by the administration & often even agreed to by many students given the hostile nature of the dominant representation of #DUSU politics.What it does though is further isolate students & on the other hand make DUSU unaccountable towards them. #DUSU2018— Pinjra Tod (@PinjraTod) September 12, 2018
ABVP members distribute refreshments to voters
#DUSUElection2018 Water bottles, juices and chocolates being distributed among voters. @htTweets @htdelhi pic.twitter.com/rWDQxD3PWH— Fareeha Iftikhar (@iftikharfariha) September 12, 2018
Voting underway at Hansraj college
Delhi Police detains ABVP, NSUI members
Delhi police detains some members of political student groups for canvassing outside the polling booths. Members of both are distributing pamphlets among voters
7 companies of Delhi Police deployed
Around 700 policemen have been deployed in North Campus.
ABVP candidates in DUSU elections
For a Accessible , Performing and Accountable DUSU,— ABVP GUJARAT (@ABVPGujarat) September 12, 2018
Vote, Elect and Support ABVP !!!!!
President : ANKIV BAISOYA
Vice President : SHAKTI SINGH
General Secretary : SUDHIR
Joint Secretary : JYOTI CHAUDHARY
BALLOT NO. 3-5-7-2 #ABVP3572 pic.twitter.com/WGSsRGajwD
NSUI candidates in fray
Please vote & support NSUI for tomorrows’ DUSU election for an independent & inclusive students’ body that can deliver @nsui : @Sharmistha_GK pic.twitter.com/8gwgM6kKpm— Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress (@DelhiPMC) September 11, 2018
Students queue outside polling centre at Hansraj college
NSUI and ABVP’s poll promises
While the NSUI has promised the “Institute of Eminence” tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, the ABVP has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union’s budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.
Heavy security deployed
Around 50 policemen deployed outside Zakir Hussain college as the polling is underway in DUSU elections.
1.35 lakh students will vote
Students outside law faculty
Students queue to cast votes
Queue outside the law faculty in north Campus.
NSUI, ABVP Campaign for Votes on Twitter
NSUI wins all three colleges in Rajasthan CM @VasundharaBJP constituency. Good job! We won in Jodhpur and Bikaner too, full report shortly. pic.twitter.com/JRz9Z7V9U4— Ruchi Gupta (@guptar) September 12, 2018
#ABVP3572 @ABVPVoice @ABVPDelhi @ABVPDUSU #ABVP #ABVPDUSU pic.twitter.com/CUUJ54W5Un— Laveen SK (@laveenkotian) September 12, 2018
Delhi Police advisory
Delhi Police has issued an advisory stating that strict action will be taken against any caste-based vote appeal or any gesture that may hurt feelings of any community.
Voting in evening colleges
Polling in evening colleges will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm.
EVM installed in 52 centres
Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres.
Polling begins
The voting has started at the Delhi University and affiliated colleges for the student body polls. The polling for morning classes continue until 1.30 pm today, and the counting will take place on 13 September.
Key candidates for vice-president’s post
- Shakti Singh (ABVP)
- Leena (NSUI
- Anshika (AISA-CYSS)
Key candidates for president’s post
- Ankiv Baisoya (ABVP)
- Sunny Chillar (NSUI)
- Abhigyan (AISA-CYSS)