DUSU elections 2018: Key candidates, contesting parties

As many as 1.35 lakh students will decide the fate of 23 candidates in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls on Wednesday.

Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres. The polling in the morning colleges will commence at 8 am and end at 1 pm, while in evening colleges, it will be held between 3 pm and 7.30 pm.

The results will be announced on September 13. Last year, the polls saw a 43-per cent voter turnout.

Students who will visit their respective colleges to cast their vote, must carry their identity card.

The main contenders

Ankiv Baisoya, 23, from the department of Buddhist studies is the ABVP’s presidential candidate. The RSS’ students’ wing has fielded Shakti Singh, 23, from Law Centre II as its vice-presidential candidate.

NSUI, the Congress’ students’ wing, has fielded Sunny Chillar, 21, of Shivaji College for the post of president and Leena, 23, from the department of Buddhist studies for the post of vice-president.

The AISA-CYSS alliance has fielded Abhigyan, 18, from Ramjas College for the post of president and Ankshika, 17, from Dyal Singh College (Evening) for the post of vice-president.

After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls.

While the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has promised the “Institute of Eminence” tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs 10, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union’s budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and left-wing students’ outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the DUSU polls.

Its key promises include students’ clinics, CCTV cameras and affordable transport for students.

Out of the 38 colleges affiliated to DUSU, observers will keep a keen watch on Hansraj, Hindu, Kirori Mal, Law Centre, Faculty of Law, Miranda House, Ramjas, Khalsa, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Sri Venkateswara and Zakir Hussain colleges.

(With PTI inputs).

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 08:24 IST