Final voters’ list out: 1.36 crore Delhi residents to vote in Lok Sabha polls

At least 1.36 crore Delhi residents are eligible to vote in the Lok Sabha elections likely to be held in April-May, the city’s chief electoral officer (CEO) said on Friday, after releasing the final voters’ list of the national capital.

According to data provided by the CEO’s office, there has been a 7.78% increase in the number of electors this general election from the 2014 polls.

“Total electors during the last general elections was 1,27,06,366, whereas electors as per final roll published on January 18, 2019, are 1,36,95,291 — an increase of 9,88,925 (7.78%),” the CEO’s office said in a statement on Friday.

Officers said the number of voters in Delhi is likely to increase further as the election office will continue to update the list based on applications received.

“The list released on Friday is the final voters’ list. After this, until the election date, only supplementary lists with additions and changes will be released. But people can still apply, both online and offline, for getting a voter ID card or making changes in it,” an officer with the CEO’s office said.

The last time the CEO’s office released a revised electoral list was January 10, 2018. The statement said the gender ratio of electors in the final roll has increased to 812 as compared to 808 in the final roll published on January 10 last year.

“There has been a substantive increase in the gender ratio of voters in the age group of 18-19 years. It has increased from 632 last year to 706 this year,” the statement read.

To decongest polling booths, the election office conducted a detailed exercise of rationalisation of polling stations in July-August last year. “As a result of this exercise, the number of polling stations increased from 13,418 to 13,816 and polling locations from 2,670 to 2,696,” the election office said.

The CEO’s office said the final list saw 1,41,514 additional voters as compared to last year’s list. “Also, 61,999 names of electors have been deleted. Accordingly, 79,515 net electors have been added in the past one year,” the office said.

In the past two months, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been alleging that names of nearly 30 lakh voters have been “illegally” deleted from the rolls. Following this, the election office had also conducted a special survey in certain constituencies but found no irregularities.

