5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:16 IST

A five-year-old girl was raped by a driver in the servants’ quarters of a foreign embassy in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri on Saturday, the police said. While the girl returned to her home in an injured condition, the 25-year-old suspect continued with his daily routine, said a senior police officer.

“The suspect didn’t even expect that the girl would inform her parents or that anyone would approach the police,” said the police officer.

The man was arrested from his residence within the embassy premises on Sunday, the same day when the police received a complaint from the girl’s mother, said Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi).

The suspect works as a driver for the embassy where his father too is employed among the support staff and lives with the family in the servant’s quarters, said the investigator quoted above. The survivor also lives in the same premises with her parents, who too work as support staff for the embassy.

HT is not identifying either the embassy or the suspect to protect the survivor’s identity.

The girl was assaulted on Saturday morning when the suspect was alone at home. His father was away at work and his mother had gone to meet a relative. “He noticed the girl playing outside her house. He lured her to his own house and raped her there,” said the investigator.

When the girl returned home, it didn’t take her mother too long to get to know of the assault. “The girl’s mother is pregnant and she fell ill on getting to know of the crime. But she took the girl to a private clinic for treatment,” said the officer.

The next morning, on Sunday, the mother visited the Chanakyapuri police station. “We got the child medically examined and treated at AIIMS trauma centre. The medical test confirmed rape,” said the officer.

Since the suspect was known, the police went to the quarters and arrested the suspect. “He wasn’t expecting that his crime would lead to police action,” said the officer, adding that the suspect didn’t have a criminal record so far.

DCP Singhal said that a case of rape has been registered along with charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Chanakyapuri police station in the capital.