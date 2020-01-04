e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Delhi News / Harbhajan condemns attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, appeals to Imran to ensure peace

Harbhajan condemns attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, appeals to Imran to ensure peace

delhi Updated: Jan 04, 2020 12:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
IANS
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s tweet urging Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan to ensure peace after Friday’s attack at Nankana Sahib gurdwara.
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s tweet urging Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan to ensure peace after Friday’s attack at Nankana Sahib gurdwara.(Twitter)
         

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday condemned the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan’s Punjab province and urged prime minister Imran Khan to take all necessary steps to ensure peace in the region.

Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the first guru of Sikhs Guru Nanak Dev, was attacked by stone-pelters on Friday as they staged a protest against alleged police atrocities on Mohammed Hassan, the boy who is accused of forcing a Sikh girl to convert before marrying her.

Harbhajan tweeted a video of Hassan threatening to destroy the holy Sikh shrine and convert it into a mosque.

“Don’t know what’s wrong with some people why can’t they live in peace...Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place...very sad to see this,” said the Indian cricketer.

“God is one...let’s not divide it and create hate among each other...Let’s be human first and respect each other...Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place. Imran Khan please, do the needful,” he added.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs claimed “members of the minority Sikh community” had been “subjected to acts of violence” in Nankana Sahib.

“These reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year,” the ministry said in a statement. “India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place.”

top news
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
Shiv Sena minister reportedly resigns after being denied Cabinet berth
Shiv Sena minister reportedly resigns after being denied Cabinet berth
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
Declare those opposing CAA as anti-Dalit, anti-poor, says Nityanand Rai
Declare those opposing CAA as anti-Dalit, anti-poor, says Nityanand Rai
5 changes likely in India’s XI for 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
5 changes likely in India’s XI for 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Did Army jawan pull top of female anti-CAA protester in Assam? A fact check
Did Army jawan pull top of female anti-CAA protester in Assam? A fact check
Major push for electric vehicles, govt to set up 2636 EV charging stations
Major push for electric vehicles, govt to set up 2636 EV charging stations
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News