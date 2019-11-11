On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police

delhi

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:15 IST

Hundreds of Jawaharlal Nehru University students shouting slogans and raising banners clashed with police on Monday outside the campus as they protested against the administration’s “anti-student” policy.

Meanwhile, Union Human Resource Development Minister Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was stuck inside the AICTE auditorium for over six hours amid the protests by JNU students. It forced the minister to cancel two events later in the day.

‘Nishank’, along with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, had gone to All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) to attend the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s third convocation. While Naidu left the premises before the protest escalated, Nishank had to stay inside.

Watch: JNU students clash with cops during protest against fee hike

“He is inside. But the situation has been handled. The minister has spoken to JNUSU president and assured their demands will be addressed,” a senior HRD Ministry official had said.

The minister left the AICTE premises around 4.15 PM and had two cancel two events scheduled at the Shastri Bhawan after the convocation.

The protests, which began in the morning, gained in strength as the day progressed with angry crowds of students pushing against police personnel in anti-riot gear.

The students wanted to march to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) auditorium, about three kilometres away from the campus in south Delhi, where Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was addressing the university’s convocation. But they were stopped a short distance away.

Barricades were placed outside the north and west gates of the JNU campus, as well as on the route between the AICTE auditorium and the university at Baba Balaknath Marg and in nearby areas, a police officer said.

The angry students raised slogans such as “Delhi Police Go Back” . The students are demanding withdrawal of the draft hostel manual, which they claimed has provisions for fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.

(With agency inputs)