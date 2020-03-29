Kejriwal urges property owners not to force rent payments

delhi

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:47 IST

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged property owners in the city not to force tenants to pay their monthly rent and, urged factory owners and contractors to ensure their workers at least get food to eat on a regular basis.

“I request the landlords — do not collect the rent, and postpone it if your tenants are poor and are unable to pay the rent. If your tenant fails to give the rent later, my government will compensate for it. But don’t harass them,” Kejriwal said at a digital press conference on Sunday.

He also warned those found pressuring tenants to pay during this lockdown period, of strict action. The statement came hours after the Union home ministry issued an advisory, asking states to ensure that landlords do not seek rent payments during this lockdown period and, industrialists and contractors pay wages in full.

The chief minister reiterated his appeal to migrant workers to stay put in the city and not cross the border to neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, warning that it would defeat the purpose of the three-week lockdown, which is aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19.

He also appealed to his party volunteers to not indulge in any kind of politics, “even if other parties did so”.

Besides the press conference, Kejriwal posted a note in Hindi on Twitter and also dedicated a special video message to all migrant workers, in which he assured them that they will be provided food and shelter in the capital. On Saturday, tens of thousands gathered at the Anand Vihar bus terminal to board buses to return home, as promised by the UP government, from across the border in Kaushambi.

“Some people are desperate to go to their villages. The prime minister has appealed to everyone that people should stay put where they are. I also appeal to all of you not to go to your villages and remain where you are. Gathering in such large numbers make you more vulnerable to contracting coronavirus. And then through you, the virus will reach your village and your family. It will reach different parts of the country. After this, it will become extremely difficult for the country to contain this epidemic,” Kejriwal wrote in the note.

“I am assuring you that the Delhi government has arranged for your shelter and food. It is in the interest of the country that you do not go to your villages at the moment,” Kejriwal added.

On Saturday too, Kejriwal had urged the migrants to stay back in the city during the 21-day lockdown that was imposed from March 25, pointing out that his government was serving lunch and dinner to over 400,000 people.