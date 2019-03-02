Locals foil bid to rob jewellery shop in Delhi

In the second such case involving a large number of armed thieves in less than a month, a gang of at least 10 men carrying rods, knives and stones broke into a jewellery shop in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar early Wednesday.

But unlike the previous crime in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat, when the thieves managed to execute their plan, the masked suspects on Wednesday had to flee midway after local residents spotted them.

While fleeing, the thieves allegedly pelted stones at the jewellery shop owner and other local residents, forcing them to take cover.w“The suspects managed to take five kilos of silver and a set top box believing it was the CCTV camera recorder,” said Suraj Nagi, the shop owner.

The act of breaking the shutters of the shop, the cupboards and racks, and stealing the valuables, was captured on multiple CCTV cameras. One suspect was seen spraying something on a camera outside the shop.A case of trespass and theft was registered and Meghna Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), said the investigators were studying CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

Though most of the men appeared masked, one face was visible in the footage.The jewellery shop is located in Jhilmil Colony of Vivek Vihar, along a road that remains busy in the daytime. CCTV footage showed auto- rickshaws plying on the road around 5.20 am when the break-in was happening.

In the footage, at least 10 thieves could be counted walking to the shop and using rods to break inside. At least six of them were seen inside the shop, using iron equipment to break open the racks and fill the booty in a sack. Nagialleged there were 12-13 thieves and not all of them were caught on camera.

A neighbour spotted them and raised an alarm. “When I got to know of the break-in, I emerged on my balcony to check the shop located on the ground floor. The men had come armed with stones which they pelted at me and other locals and escaped,” said Nagi.

In the Anand Parbat case on February 5, 10 suspects were seen on camera while the owner had alleged that there were 13 in all.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 02:15 IST