Man, 26, attacked in Delhi over spitting, dies. Accused in police custody

delhi

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:05 IST

A man was killed in Delhi reportedly after an argument with another person over spitting in public, the police said on Thursday.

“The victim and the accused fought and both sustained injuries. The former succumbed to his wounds,” a police official said.

The police said that the incident happened on Wednesday at Shaheed Bhagat Singh complex in central Delhi. The police control room received a complaint at 8.30 pm.

The two men involved in the quarrel have been identified as Ankit (26) and Parveen (29). Both were injured in the quarrel and admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital by a police van. A case of attempt to murder was registered.

While Parveen sustained injuries on his left arm and lower and upper back, Ankit received injuries on his left armpit and chest.

Ankit later succumbed to his injuries due to excessive bleeding after which murder charges were added, the police said.

They also said that Praveen has been arrested and investigation launched.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had appealed to all states and union territories last month to impose a ban on spitting in public. He had urged a ban on the sale of tobacco products so that spitting can be stopped to check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

After his appeal, many state governments had issued orders in this regard and banned the sale of tobacco products. Delhi is among those more than 20 state which has imposed fine for spitting in public, according to news agency PTI.

The health ministry had on Tuesday brought out a list of dos and dont’s during the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled ‘COVID Appropriate Behaviours’, the list was posted on Union health ministry’s Twitter feed.

Among other things, it asked people to not chew tobacco, khaini etc or spit in public places.