Man kills wife in red zone, is asked to walk out of area so he can be arrested

delhi

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 01:35 IST

In what a police officers called “a case of many firsts,”a 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning from outside a containment zone in Madipur, near Punjabi Bagh, for allegedly murdering his wife in their home inside the zone.

The murder, the first such incident reported from inside a Covid-19 containment zone in Delhi, was reported when the suspect called the police and confessed to the murder.

The city has 92 such zones, across areas such as Nizamuddin, Chandni Mahal, Nabi Karim, to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Police officers privy to the investigation said that because this was the first case of murder within a containment zone , they had to look at standard operating procedures for such cases and act accordingly.

“There were many firsts in this case. Usually our officers immediately visit the crime scene, but in this case, we called the suspect and asked him to come outside the zone. We waited for him. He was then arrested and sent into isolation,” a police officer said.

Police said that it took them around eight hours to clear the crime scene — the road that leads to the house was first sanitised and investigating officers then waited for personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to be delivered before carrying out a detailed inspection of the room. A forensics team was called to the spot. Senior officers said even though the woman hadn’t died of Covid-19, her body was wrapped in multiple layers. The hearse used to take the body from the house was also sanitised twice.

The police said the suspect, Rahisul Azam, called the police at 3.56 am and reported that he had attacked his wife after an argument in their house. The woman supposedly died on the spot.

“A team from Punjabi Bagh station rushed to the address given by the man, but found the house was in a containment zone. In order to adhere to guidelines, the sub-divisional magistrate, district magistrate and civic agencies concerned were informed of the case. The Delhi Jal Board was roped in to sanitise the area,” said a senior officer.

The policemen then called up Azam and asked him to walk out of the containment zone and surrender. Before he was arrested, his temperature was checked and he was asked if he had symptoms.

“Azam has told us he sells footwear in Jahangirpuri and had got married three years ago. It was the second marriage for both Azam and his wife. While he had three children from his first marriage, the woman had six. During an argument on Saturday, he hit her with a stick on the head and she fell unconscious. He said when he checked, she was already dead,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said disaster management teams and Covid helplines were also alerted. “Azam has been arrested as per guidelines issued in view of Covid-19. All preventive and precautionary steps are being taken while investigating the case so as to adhere to the containment zone guidelines and at the same time to conduct an efficient investigation,” Purohit said.

Until late Saturday evening, investigating officers said they were checking with authorities about proceedings related to the autopsy and disposal of the body. Police said they are checking if the body could be handed back to the family, because the woman was not Covid-19 positive but was a resident of a containment zone.