MONEY-LAUNDERING CASE: Court extends ED custody of Malvinder Singh till Nov 23

Special Judge Sandeep Yadav extended the ED custody of both the accused on a plea moved by agency’s special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana

delhi Updated: Nov 19, 2019 01:04 IST
Press Trust of India
A court here on Monday extended the custodial interrogation of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd Sunil Godhwani by a week in a money-laundering case lodged by Enforcement Directorate (ED), relating to alleged misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

Special Judge Sandeep Yadav extended the ED custody of both the accused till November 23 on a plea moved by agency’s special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana.

In its application, the ED sought 11 more days to interrogate Singh and Godhwani.

“After considering rival submissions and having gone through the application, the court is of opinion that further custodial interrogation of accused is required for effective and meaningful investigation.

“Accordingly, accused are remanded to custody of ED till November 23,” the judge said.

The ED had taken both the accused in its custody on November 14 inside the jail here, where they were lodged in a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Singh and Godhwani are accused of laundering money, punishable under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the central agency said.

