N-E Delhi riots: Court quashes plea by Natasha Narwal for preservation of call detail records of witnesses

delhi

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:56 IST

A Delhi court has dismissed an application filed by JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal, for preservation of mobile numbers, customer application forms, and call detail records of witnesses, including police officials, in the conspiracy case related to the north east Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said Narwal seemed to be doing a “fishing and roving” enquiry as she had sought for a wholesome call detail records (CDRs) of the witnesses including protected witnesses for a period of many months and it was not for a specific instance or a date and with certainty.

The court said privacy was also an issue while stating that there were various issues of safety and security of police officials and their informers which has to be accounted for while dealing with such an application.

The application had sought preservation of call detail records of 26 witnesses, including protected witnesses and police officials, from December 2019 to April 2020 and from the period of April 2020 till date of recording of their statements. It had said that there were reasons to believe that the witnesses were not present at the sites of the protests as indicated in their statements.

It further alleged that the witnesses were called to the Special Cell police station several times prior to the actual date of recording of their statements.

Narwal, along with another Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita, has been arrested for hatching a conspiracy to orchestrate riots.