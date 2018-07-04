 No need for L-G approval on Delhi govt decisions, says deputy CM Manish Sisodia after SC verdict | delhi news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

No need for L-G approval on Delhi govt decisions, says deputy CM Manish Sisodia after SC verdict

Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict, deputy CM Manish Sisodia said except for Delhi Police, law and order, and land, the Delhi government has the power to make law on all issues.

delhi Updated: Jul 04, 2018 18:15 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled that the Lieutenant Governor is bound to listen to the city’s democratically elected government.
Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled that the Lieutenant Governor is bound to listen to the city's democratically elected government.

The Supreme Court’s verdict defining the role of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) empowers the city government to take decisions like transferring civil servants and implementing development projects, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday.

“Except for Delhi Police, law and order, and land, the Delhi government will have the power to make law on all issues,” said Sisodia at a press conference in Delhi, reacting after the Supreme Court ruled that the L-G is bound to listen to the city government and cannot act independently.

“After the Supreme Court’s verdict, the government doesn’t have to send files to the L-G for approval,” he said.

“The L-G is bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers,” said a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court in a majority verdict after hearing appeals filed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government against a Delhi high court judgment declaring L-G as the sole administrator of the city.

