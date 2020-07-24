Sisodia writes to Shah, urges him to reconsider transfer of Delhi education director

delhi

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, Friday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, requesting him to reconsider the transfer of incumbent director of education in Delhi and to allow him to continue, at least till the end of the current academic session.

Sisodia’s letter comes a day after the Union home ministry transferred 11 officials, including education director Binay Bhushan, on administrative grounds. Bhushan has been transferred to the Andaman Islands.

In his letter to Shah, Sisodia said the sudden removal of the education director would affect the efforts of his government in supporting the education of children amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Highlighting the 98% pass results of Delhi government schools in the Class 12 exams this year, Sisodia said, “This is probably the first time that state government schools have seen such spectacular results. Soon after the results came out last week, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and I were working with a team of officers and academicians to formulate a strategy so that in the years to come, not a single child in a government school remains uneducated.”

Seeking the reason behind Bhushan’s transfer Sisodia said, “It has been only a year since Bhushan took over the as education director. Why did you feel a hurry to remove him from this post and send him out of Delhi? Were you not happy that government schools in Delhi yielded good results? Did you not feel that officials and their teams who have made this possible should be commended and have their work put forth in front of the entire country as a model so that government schools all over the country can get back their lost dignity?”

A query sent to the Union ministry of home affairs remained unanswered.

The education minister requested the home minister to reconsider his decision and allow Bhushan to continue as education director of Delhi at least till the end of the ongoing academic session -- March 2021.

He further requested Shah to consult with chief ministers before transferring officials interstate. “Chief minister Kejriwal believes that without education, we cannot make our nation strong and developed...Do you not think that with such a chief minister, you should discuss the road map for improving the education system of the entire country, rather than sending Delhi’s director of education out of Delhi without consulting him?”

“Please ensure that before ordering the interstate transfers of any official, chief ministers of those states are consulted. I hope you will not disappoint me and make a positive decision on the above at the earliest,” Sisodia concluded.