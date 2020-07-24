e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Sisodia writes to Shah, urges him to reconsider transfer of Delhi education director

Sisodia writes to Shah, urges him to reconsider transfer of Delhi education director

delhi Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, Friday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, requesting him to reconsider the transfer of incumbent director of education in Delhi and to allow him to continue, at least till the end of the current academic session.

Sisodia’s letter comes a day after the Union home ministry transferred 11 officials, including education director Binay Bhushan, on administrative grounds. Bhushan has been transferred to the Andaman Islands.

In his letter to Shah, Sisodia said the sudden removal of the education director would affect the efforts of his government in supporting the education of children amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Highlighting the 98% pass results of Delhi government schools in the Class 12 exams this year, Sisodia said, “This is probably the first time that state government schools have seen such spectacular results. Soon after the results came out last week, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and I were working with a team of officers and academicians to formulate a strategy so that in the years to come, not a single child in a government school remains uneducated.”

Seeking the reason behind Bhushan’s transfer Sisodia said, “It has been only a year since Bhushan took over the as education director. Why did you feel a hurry to remove him from this post and send him out of Delhi? Were you not happy that government schools in Delhi yielded good results? Did you not feel that officials and their teams who have made this possible should be commended and have their work put forth in front of the entire country as a model so that government schools all over the country can get back their lost dignity?”

A query sent to the Union ministry of home affairs remained unanswered.

The education minister requested the home minister to reconsider his decision and allow Bhushan to continue as education director of Delhi at least till the end of the ongoing academic session -- March 2021.

He further requested Shah to consult with chief ministers before transferring officials interstate. “Chief minister Kejriwal believes that without education, we cannot make our nation strong and developed...Do you not think that with such a chief minister, you should discuss the road map for improving the education system of the entire country, rather than sending Delhi’s director of education out of Delhi without consulting him?”

“Please ensure that before ordering the interstate transfers of any official, chief ministers of those states are consulted. I hope you will not disappoint me and make a positive decision on the above at the earliest,” Sisodia concluded.

top news
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In