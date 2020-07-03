e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi high court advises city court on disposing of foreigners’ cases

Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi high court advises city court on disposing of foreigners’ cases

delhi Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi High Court has issued a slew of suggestions to a city court for speedy disposal of the cases related to the several foreign nationals connected to the Tabligihi Jamaat congregation.

Over 120 Malaysian nationals and 11 Saudi Arabia nationals had moved the court seeking speedy disposal of the cases.

Justice Anup J Bhambhani suggested that considering the large number of charge sheets and supplementary charge sheets -- 48 and 11, respectively -- and the number of accused, the Saket Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) should post all charge sheets for a case management hearing on the same day.

The court said that the CMM may divide the cases into batches and sub-batches according to the nationality of the accused, and offences alleged, or on some other rational and useful basis. It also said that the CMM may also designate a specific date and time when exclusively these mattes would be taken-up, which could even be a non-working day, so that adequate time and resources could be devoted to facilitate expeditious disposal.

According to the plea, the Malaysian nationals, who were arrested by the Delhi Police and charge sheeted, were being in the custody of the High Commission of Malaysia in a hotel in the city. It said the court was yet to take cognizance of the charge sheets. The cognisance of the charge sheet is slated for July 6

Justice Bhambhani, in an order passed on Wednesday, said that after cognizance is taken, the CMM may take up on its suggestions on segregating the cases following responses from the accused. It also added that cases where the accused are plead guilty or enter into plea bargains may be disposed of first.

The court also said that the Embassy or High Commission concerned may be requested to arrange for the appearance of the accused via video-conferencing. It said that the CMM is also free to devise her methods for the speedy disposal of the cases.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior counsel N Hari Haran had contended that while many of the accused would be willing to plead guilty or enter a plea bargain in order to seek early closure of the cases, the process may take a very long time if they are unguided.

According to the charge sheets, all the foreign nationals have been booked for violating visa rules, violating government guidelines issued in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and regulations regarding Epidemic diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and prohibitory orders under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

They have also been charged for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and disobedience to quarantine rule of the IPC and relevant sections of the Foreigners Act.

The matter would be now heard on July 22.

top news
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended
Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In