e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / This Delhi village donated Rs 11 lakh to PM CARES Fund

This Delhi village donated Rs 11 lakh to PM CARES Fund

The villagers also honoured 18 sweepers, 12 policemen and six media personnel as Covid-19 warriors.

delhi Updated: May 24, 2020 08:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Residents of Saidulajab village
Residents of Saidulajab village (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
         

Saidulajab, an urban village in Delhi, has set an example in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country as more than 3,700 people have died and over 1.25 have contracted the disease.

The villagers in south Delhi honoured the additional district magistrate (ADM) as Covid-19 warrior and the village head handed over a check of Rs 11 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund.

The villagers also honoured 18 sweepers, 12 policemen and six media personnel as Covid-19 warriors.

Gokul Chandra Yadav, a resident of the village, said the country is facing a pandemic and policemen, sweepers and health workers engaged in serving people are putting their lives at stake.

“In such a situation, our village decided to give its support in this difficult time for the country,” Yadav said, according to Hindustan.

The members of the committee, which was formed in the village, went to people’s homes and collected donations from the people to deposit money in the PM CARES Fund.

Its members Sunder Lal, Sukhbir, Narendra and Surendra collected Rs 11 lakh in 15 days from the villagers, who donated the money according to their ability.

Delhi reported 23 more deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, taking the toll in the national capital to 231, even as 591 fresh cases increased the tally of the viral infections to 12,910, according to official data. Of the Covid-19 deaths so far in Delhi, 158 have been recorded in the last 12 days.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In