Waqf board offers Rs.5L, job to Jharkhand lynch victim’s wife; govt gives Rs.15L to Ankit’s family

The Delhi Waqf Board Thursday promised to give Rs.5 lakh and a job to the wife of Tabrez Ansari, who was lynched in Jharkhand last week.

Ansari was allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob in Dahtkidih village of Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district on June 17 on the suspicion of theft. The 24-year-old succumbed to injuries on June 22.

Delhi Waqf Board chairman and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan annonced they will also help Ansari’s wife get legal aid in the case. “Tomorrow (Friday) I will personally go to meet Tabrez’s wife in Jharkhand and give her a cheque of Rs.5 lakh. We will also give her a job at the waqf board and residential accommodation in Delhi, if she wishes to join the board. We will also provide her legal help to pursue the case,” Khan said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday had also condemned lynching of Ansari and said the incident had “pained him and the guilty must be severely punished”.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and Madipur MLA Girish Soni visited the family of Ankit Saxena, a young photographer who was murdered last year, and Dhruv Tyagi, a 51-year-old man who was murdered while defending his daughter from harassment. Sisodia gave the families cheques of Rs.15 lakh each.

CM Arvind Kejriwal had assured the families of financial aid and legal support in the wake of their deaths.

Yash Pal, Ankit’s father, said, “It is my wish that the road…or the square where my son lost his life be named after him, in his memory, if it is possible.”

A government statement quoted Sisodia as saying, “Within the next 10 days, the government will call a meeting of the relevant road naming authority and carry out your wish.” Sisodia also directed the local MLA Soni to send a representation to his office to this effect. Following the visit, Sisodia also visited the residence of Dhruv Tyagi.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 04:54 IST