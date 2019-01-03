Woman found dead in Safdarjung Enclave; police claim suicide, kin allege foul play

The family of a 20-year-old domestic help, found dead at her employer’s home last week, has alleged she was raped and murdered. The police, however, say it a case of suicide.

The woman, who worked at a doctor’s home in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave, was found hanging from the metal frame of a swing on the terrace on December 27.

Police said it was suicide and they recovered some handwritten notes in the woman’s diary in which she mentioned about her “relationship”, love for her family members and the reason behind her extreme step.

The police say they obtained CCTV footage that shows the woman going to the terrace alone.

However, the woman’s family members suspect foul play. They met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Malviya Nagar legislator Somnath Bharti and sought his help in getting justice for their daughter.

According to Bharti, the woman’s family suspects she was raped, killed and hanged to make it look like a case of suicide. He said the woman’s legs were touching the floor when her mother and sister saw the body hanging.

“I have taken up the matter with senior police officers and will make sure the aggrieved family gets justice. It is a case of rape and murder. I believe the police are either under pressure or are hand-in-glove with the accused to protect them by declaring it a case of suicide,” said Bharti.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said the woman was found hanging on December 27 morning by her employer, who called the police control room.

Police arrived and informed the woman’s family, who lives in same neighbourhood. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

“We handed over the woman’s body to her family after autopsy. We are waiting for the autopsy report. If anything suspicious comes up in the report, we will take legal action,” said DCP Arya.

Police said the woman had been working and living at the doctor’s home for the past two years. According to the MLA, the woman’s family alleged she was being sexually harassed and physically assaulted by her employer and his family.

