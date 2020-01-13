DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Enclave, honours achievers

delhi

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 10:27 IST

DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Enclave, organised a Protsahan Parv or prize distribution ceremony with zeal this year too.

Several distinguished guests were present at the ceremony. The chief guest was CBSE director, academics, Dr Joseph Emmanuel. RS Sharma, general secretary DAV College Managing Committee and chairman DAVPS, PE, presided over the ceremony. The special guests included Balder Mahajan, vice chairman, DAV, PE, Sneh Verma, manager DAV PE, principal, KHMS. The event began with the chanting of the DAV Anthem and a rendition by the school orchestra, which mesmerised everyone.

Principal Rashmi Raj Biswal presented the annual report highlighting the achievements of students and the school. She welcomed the guests and informed them about the advanced infrastructure and conducive learning atmosphere at the school right from kindergarten to senior classes. Students in colorful costumes presented a dance. The chief guest said this school was one of the successful CBSE schools and had achieved excellence in all spheres. Finally, the theatre group presented a play on the importance of motivation, passion, concentration and respect.