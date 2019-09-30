Indus Valley Public School Noida chairman bags excellence award

delhi

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:47 IST

Education Stalwarts Excellence Award

Success is never an accident but is the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning and focused efforts. Vishal Singh, chairman of Indus Valley Public School, Noida has been honoured with Education Stalwarts, Excellence Award presented by Tisca Chopra for his contribution to education. He has been a source of inspiration to students. Principal Shikha Sharma accepted the award on behalf of the chairman.

Leading Principal of India Award

The Indian Institute of Global Brotherhood conferred the Leading Principal of India Award-2019 on Dr SK Sharma, principal, Greenfields Public School, Dilshad Garden for his contribution to India-international co-operation. He was conferred three coveted awards, a Certificate of Excellence, Certificate of Achievement and World Medal of Honor, at a function in New Delhi in the presence of political leaders, industrialists and intellectuals. It was a proud moment for the Greenfields family.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 09:46 IST