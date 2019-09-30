e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Indus Valley Public School Noida chairman bags excellence award

In a separate development, the Indian Institute of Global Brotherhood conferred the Leading Principal of India Award-2019 on Dr SK Sharma, principal, Greenfields Public School, Dilshad Garden

delhi Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Principal Shikha Sharma accepted the award on behalf of the chairman.
Principal Shikha Sharma accepted the award on behalf of the chairman.(HT)
         

Education Stalwarts Excellence Award

Success is never an accident but is the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning and focused efforts. Vishal Singh, chairman of Indus Valley Public School, Noida has been honoured with Education Stalwarts, Excellence Award presented by Tisca Chopra for his contribution to education. He has been a source of inspiration to students. Principal Shikha Sharma accepted the award on behalf of the chairman.

Leading Principal of India Award

The Indian Institute of Global Brotherhood conferred the Leading Principal of India Award-2019 on Dr SK Sharma, principal, Greenfields Public School, Dilshad Garden for his contribution to India-international co-operation. He was conferred three coveted awards, a Certificate of Excellence, Certificate of Achievement and World Medal of Honor, at a function in New Delhi in the presence of political leaders, industrialists and intellectuals. It was a proud moment for the Greenfields family.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 09:46 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News