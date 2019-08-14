ITL Public School, Dwarka, gets a new set of leaders

delhi

“Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others,” said Jack Welch

Bearing in mind this thought, ITL Public School, Dwarka, hand over responsibilities to its newly elected student council at an investiture ceremony. The ceremony was graced by chief guest Major General Suresh Chandra Mohanty, AVSM, National Defence College. In his address, he spoke about the values of tolerance and sacrifice, the ability to take risks and how true leadership lies in setting a personal example and inclusiveness. His address, especially the humorous anecdotes, charmed the newly elected council.

School principal Sudha Acharya congratulated all council members and inspired them to imbibe the virtues of a true leader, empathy and giving back to society. She said the present situation requires a balance between EQ, IQ, AQ and SQ. Leaders should accept responsibility and accountability, she said. She persuaded students to hone their personal and social skills of conflict resolution and relationship management. She urged students to be socially, morally and ethically responsible and technologically advanced citizens.

The cultural programme began with a rendition of the King of Majesty. This was followed by a dance performance on the importance of skills. A street play highlighted the importance of water conservation. There would be dire consequences if we do not save water, the play highlighted.

Oaths were administered to the newly elected council members. Raghav Jain and Janvi Gupta of Class 12 were sworn in as the head boy and head girl respectively. The ceremony provided a platform to students to accept responsibilities. The new council members promised to fulfil their responsibilities with sincerity. They would help in discipline and the smooth running of the institution.

It might be mentioned that ITL Public School in association with Ramakrishna Mission conducts The Awakened Citizen Programme for Classes 6 to 8 every week during the Value Education period. Teachers from ITL, trained for the programme conduct the sessions with the objective to spread awareness among the students about the importance of values in society and the need to nurture and uphold them. The interactive sessions conducted by teachers inculcates values such as harmony, peace, compassion and humility among students.

